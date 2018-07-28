What? New BFF alert? Lindsay Lohan hanging out with Tiffany Trump.

Lohan, 32, posted on her Instagram on Friday a photo of her with President Trump's 24-year-old daughter and mutual pal, Andrew Warren. They were at a fundraiser at Nammos restaurant for the victims of the devastating Greek wildfires. Lohan, who has a new club there called Lohan Beach House, even tagged Trump himself in the post.

Andrew also posted the image, which shows the former child star, donning a dark red dress with Tiffany rocking a sleeveless black button-down dress. While the pics were later deleted, Warren did keep up a video of Lohan and Trump at the event, with Lindsay fooling with Tiffany's hair, which he posted on his Instagram story.

Tiffany, daughter of Trump's second ex-wife Marla Maples, is vacationing to celebrate finishing her second semester at Georgetown University Law School in D.C.

It turns out that Lindsay and Tiffany have actually been friends for a while, and have been hanging out for a couple of years. According to Vanity Fair, they share a group of friends, including Abigail Breslin, Peter Brant Jr., and EJ Johnson.

Boat Day ⚓️ A post shared by Andrew Warren (@adwarren) on Jul 27, 2018 at 11:38am PDT

Lindsay even boasted to the New York Times last month that Tiffany, who is an old friend, was going to be visiting her in Mykonos, refereeing to her as "a really sweet girl" and "nice person."

Happy Birthday Love You @lindsaylohan A post shared by Andrew Warren (@adwarren) on Jul 2, 2018 at 1:16pm PDT

Trump had said on shock jock Howard Stern's show back in 2004, before the actress went through her troubled years in Hollywood, that she was "probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed."

In June, Lindsay said in an interview with the New York Times about the president: "Here's the thing: very simple with politics. He's the president. No matter what anyone says, he's still the president. I have no feeling. I have no emotion."