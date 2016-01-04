Lindsay Lohan is baring her bod on Instagram in new photos from her vacation in Costa Rica.

The singer-actress took to the photo-sharing platform on Jan. 5 to share two shots of herself covered in volcanic mud -- and not much else!

"A redheads cleanse 🙏🏻 freckles and all❤️ #InThisYearLoveYourself #beproductive #spotsReverything #mudcleanse in a boiling hot volcano!!! Always in 2016 have courage and be kind," she captioned a photo of herself posing in black bikini bottoms with dried mud smeared across her enviable bod.

In a second photo, Lindsay is depicted posing with a male companion with wet mud completely covering her face and torso.

"Yes, volcanic mud to clear [away] the negativity. But you have to do it like this! And it's awesome 🙏🏻," she wrote in the caption.

The "Mean Girls" star is no stranger to subtle nudity on Instagram. She also made headlines on Jan. 1 when she shared a makeup-free -- and apparently topless! -- shot of herself cozying up to a mystery man.