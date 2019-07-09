Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Lisa Rinna you see on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" isn't the same one you see in real life.

In a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, Lisa admits she plays a more outlandish version of herself on reality TV.

"I see her as a character because it's not all of who I am. I'm watching Lisa on the 'Real Housewives'—or Rinna, as I like to call her," she said. "She's funny. I get a kick out of her actually. When I watch her, I'm like, 'God, she's the comic relief.'"

When the QVC fashion designer was first offered the gig, she saw it as a great opportunity for career advancement and profitability.

"I was looking at it from a business angle," she said. "I saw what it did for NeNe Leakes [Lisa] Vanderpump, Kyle [Richards], Bethenny [Frankel]."

She wasn't wrong either. Since joining the show, her QVC lines have seen a financial windfall.

"I've never been more famous than I am at this point, because of the show," she said. "I just wanted to be a star. [My husband] Harry's much more like, 'I'm an actor. It's about the craft.'...I didn't care whether I was a great actor. I just wanted to be famous and was going to do whatever I had to to get there."

Although she is clearly a "Housewives" favorite, there is a slight bit of unknown involving Lisa's future with the show, assuming it gets renewed for another season, as most expect it to.

"My contract is up, I can tell you that," she teased. "So whether we re-up it I guess is up to the Bravo gods. I would like to go back."