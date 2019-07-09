Lisa Rinna admits to playing 'a character' on 'Housewives'
The Lisa Rinna you see on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" isn't the same one you see in real life.
In a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, Lisa admits she plays a more outlandish version of herself on reality TV.
"I see her as a character because it's not all of who I am. I'm watching Lisa on the 'Real Housewives'—or Rinna, as I like to call her," she said. "She's funny. I get a kick out of her actually. When I watch her, I'm like, 'God, she's the comic relief.'"
When the QVC fashion designer was first offered the gig, she saw it as a great opportunity for career advancement and profitability.
"I was looking at it from a business angle," she said. "I saw what it did for NeNe Leakes [Lisa] Vanderpump, Kyle [Richards], Bethenny [Frankel]."
She wasn't wrong either. Since joining the show, her QVC lines have seen a financial windfall.
"I've never been more famous than I am at this point, because of the show," she said. "I just wanted to be a star. [My husband] Harry's much more like, 'I'm an actor. It's about the craft.'...I didn't care whether I was a great actor. I just wanted to be famous and was going to do whatever I had to to get there."
Although she is clearly a "Housewives" favorite, there is a slight bit of unknown involving Lisa's future with the show, assuming it gets renewed for another season, as most expect it to.
"My contract is up, I can tell you that," she teased. "So whether we re-up it I guess is up to the Bravo gods. I would like to go back."
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jul. 07, 2019 These are the stars we lost in 2019
- 12 hours ago See what celebs have worn to court over the years