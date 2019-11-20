Lisa Vanderpump might be back in front of Bravo cameras on a full-time basis, but this time she's trading catty costars for canines.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

In a conversation with Page Six, the former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star hinted that a reality TV show centered around her dog rescue, Vanderpump Dogs, is in the works.

"I would love to say that's true. But, you know, you're just gonna have to ask Bravo. But I'm not denying it. I think you should ask Bravo, because, you know, I don't want to get in trouble," she said. "But I think that's an excellent idea. And if it's not going to happen, it should happen. But it might happen, but I'm not allowed to say anything at all."

Lisa's dogs were often featured on "Housewives," and they've become stars in their own right. On Season 9 of the popular reality TV show, Lisa's rescue played a major role after the 59-year-old accused Dorit Kemsley of adopting a dog from Vanderpump Dogs, only to then give it to a person who ended up dropping the dog off at a shelter.

While Lisa already has the "Vanderpump Rules" reality TV show centered around her SUR restaurant, she only has a minor role in the series. The proposed Vanderpump Dogs show would feature her in a full-time role again.

SplashNews.com

In March, Page Six quoted "insiders" who said a Vanderpump dogs show was indeed in the works.

At the time, a source said Lisa "has had many ideas for additional Bravo shows. Any project that will further her mission to save the lives of dogs here in the USA and around the world is something that she is seriously considering."