Louis C.K. made another surprise performance at a New York City comedy club on Sunday, but it seems that not everyone was laughing

"He went on around midnight," an onlooker told Page Six of the Sept. 30 performance. "A few women walked out. He didn't address [the #MeToo allegations against him]. He was a little arrogant … he made some comment like, 'I've been off for a while, 'cause everyone needs a break.'"

Like in August, the comic performed unannounced at New York's Comedy Cellar.

"I saw Louis C.K. at the Comedy Cellar last night," an audience member tweeted, "and I'm happy to report that his new material is just as bad as the old."

Louis caused some controversy when he performed at the same venue in August. Many feel he shouldn't be allowed to have a platform for his comedy after admitting his sexual misconduct last year.

At the time, comedy writer and TV producer Owen Ellickson tweeted of Louie, "…he HASN'T acknowledged the fifteen years he & his team spent lying, story-killing and (in at least one case) intimidating."

Comedian Aparna Nancherla tweeted, "Louis CK getting a standing ovation for dropping in to a comedy club less than a year after admitting to sexual misconduct tells you all you need to know about how society applauds powerful men for doing less than the minimum of decency."

Some actually applauded Louie's attempted comeback.

Actor Michael Ian Black faced backlash when he tweeted, "Will take heat for this, but people have to be allowed to serve their time and move on with their lives. I don't know if it's been long enough, or his career will recover, or if people will have him back, but I'm happy to see him try."

Comedy Cellar owner Noam Dworman also backed Louis.

"There can't be a permanent life sentence on someone who does something wrong," he told the New York Times, adding, "I think we'll be better off as a society if we stop looking to the bottlenecks of distribution — Twitter, Netflix, Facebook or comedy clubs — to filter the world for us."