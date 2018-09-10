Mac Miller passed away a multimillionaire.

According to celebritynetworth.com, the 26-year-old rapper was worth about $9 million at the time of his alleged overdose on Sept. 7.

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Mac first broke onto the scene after releasing "Blue Slide Park" in 2011, which would go on to become the first independently-distributed album to snatch the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart. His success continued with other albums, although not with a major label. This actually helped his pocketbook.

Celebrity Net Worth said Mac and his his label, Rostrum Records, only had to pay iTunes 25 percent of the album's proceeds, and they were able to split the rest.

He eventually signed a $10 million deal with Warner Bros. Records in 2014.

Getty Images

The rapper was found dead of an apparent overdose at his Los Angeles home last Friday.

"Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26," his family said in a statement. "He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time."

According to reports, a male friend found him unresponsive and called 911.

It's believed that his mother will claim the rights to his estate.