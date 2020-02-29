Madonna appeared to injure herself this week after falling off a chair in Paris during her Madame X tour.

The pop star, The Sun said, "burst into tears and struggled to stand" after the fall.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for H&M

Madge had to be helped up by one of her dancers after the accident at Le Grand Rex on Thursday night, The Sun claimed, adding that Madonna has been occasionally using a cane to help her walk, as she's had knee and hip injuries.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for H&M

Since beginning her tour, Madonna has canceled several concerts due to injury, including shows in Boston, Miami and London.

"The pain I'm in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctor's orders so I can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame ❌ journey with all of you," she wrote on Instagram in November.

Before setting off on her Europe tour, she said, "I spent the last two days with doctors Scans, ultra sounds, Xrays Poking and probing and more tears. They have made it very clear to me that if l am to continue my tour — I must rest for as long as possible so that I don't inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body."

Getty Images for dcp

The Madame X tour, which began in September 2019 and set to conclude on March 11, hasn't been without its issues. The Queen of Pop angered fans in Las Vegas in November when took the stage after midnight, nearly two hours late. Fans even chanting the word "refund" and "over 500 refunds" were issued, a source told Wonderwall.com at the time.

Last year, a Florida man filed a lawsuit against Madonna for her late concert times, as well. In February, the singer was sued by two men who claim her tardiness at a couple concerts caused them financial and emotional distress.