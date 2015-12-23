Madonna doesn't mess around when she's in mom mode.

Rocco, the 15-year-old son she shares with Guy Ritchie, recently refused to get on a flight from London, where he was visiting his dad, to New York, to spend the holidays with his mom.

So Madonna did what any other mom with a whole lot of money and a good lawyer would do -- and beelined for the nearest court house.

A judge promptly ordered Rocco to go back to his mom's, noting that Rocco needs to talk to Madonna about his decision before simply disobeying her.

"I'm directing the child to be returned to New York. If he wants to stay with his father, he must return to his mother," said the judge, according to the Daily News.

That's when Rocco's dad -- and his dad's lawyer got involved.

The New York Post reports Guy's attorney then announced Rocco would not be going back to the Big Apple any time soon.

"This is a 15 1/2-year-old strapping young kid so we'll see," said an insider, pointing out that Rocco had been unhappy while on tour with his mom in recent months.

"The boy said he didn't want to stay with her. He's not getting along with his mom, which is not a surprise for a child that age," said the Post's source.

While Rocco fights to stay with his dad, he has his own lawyer in London and will reportedly be given one in New York as well.

Earlier this year, Madonna told EW she expected her son to "work behind the scenes" in the music biz someday.

Back in 2012, Rocco performed as one of Madonna's dancers.

As for the Queen of Pop's relationship with Guy, she has said he was supportive of her but that she felt "incarcerated" during their seven-year marriage, which ended in 2008.