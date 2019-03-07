Hours after Taylor Swift revealed her biggest fear -- threats of violence, including from stalkers -- in a wide-ranging piece titled "30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30" that she wrote for ELLE, a man who broke into her home in 2018 was arrested for trying to get inside again.

TMZ and Page Six reported that police arrested a Florida man, Roger Alvarado, for the second time in less than a year after he was caught breaking into one of Taylor's New York City properties early on March 7.

According to Page Six, he allegedly tried to gain entry via the second-floor patio door of the pop star's home shortly after 2 a.m. TMZ's sources said the man climbed onto her roof and kicked in a door, which triggered her alarm system and alerted her security team, who called police. Both outlets confirm Taylor, who has an order of protection against the man, was not home during the alleged break-in attempt.

CBS New York further reports that the 23-year-old man from Homestead, Florida, is now facing charges of stalking, burglary, illegal entry, criminal mischief, criminal contempt and possession of burglary tools.

The first time the man broke into the "Shake It Off" singer's place in April 2018, cops discovered some chilling details: Page Six reported that NYPD officers found a ladder leading to a broken window. Inside, they found the man sleeping in the singer's bed. They also determined he'd used her shower.

In December 2018, the man reached a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to one count of attempted burglary and one count of criminal contempt. (He initially was charged with felony stalking, burglary, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.)

In February, he was sentenced to six months in jail. He was also ordered to serve five years of probation in Florida and to complete a mental health treatment program.

In a piece published on March 6, Taylor told ELLE that violence -- against her fans and herself -- is "my biggest fear."

"After the Manchester Arena bombing and the Vegas concert shooting, I was completely terrified to go on tour this time because I didn't know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months. There was a tremendous amount of planning, expense, and effort put into keeping my fans safe," she explained.

"My fear of violence has continued into my personal life. I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds," she added. "Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I've ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things."

She concluded, "Every day I try to remind myself of the good in the world, the love I've witnessed and the faith I have in humanity. We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears."