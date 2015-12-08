When Mandy Moore and singer Ryan Adams called time on their marriage of nearly six years in January, their reps told the press the split was "a respectful, amicable parting of ways."

Twelve months later, things have gotten decidedly less friendly between the two.

Mandy recently filed documents claiming Ryan refuses to pay spousal support, according to TMZ. The site reports that he's also neglected to follow through on caring for two of the eight pets they shared as a couple, although he has continued to make payments toward the cost of their shared mortgage.

Citing her ex's alleged $151,000-a-month earnings, Mandy, who claims she makes less than a quarter of that, is reportedly asking for $37,000 a month plus help caring for four of their pets until they finalize the details of the divorce settlement.

Over the summer, Mandy -- who bounced back from the split with help from her best friend Mink Kelly -- was linked to Dawes singer Taylor Goldsmith.

