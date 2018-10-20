Maria Menounos is heartbroken today after her beloved Bichon passed away.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

The TV personality took to Instagram on Saturday morning to announce the sad news.

"RIP Benjamin. 18 years together. I'm so heartbroken," she captioned a series of photos with the pooch. "Though I know I was so lucky to have you this long. You were my everything. Stuck to me like glue, we went through it all together. You never left my side when I was sick. Ever."

Maria, you'll recall, underwent brain surgery in 2017 to remove a large tumor.

"You were my perfect piggy. And you had the best hair going! I'm so thankful we got home in time to spend the day with you & hug you & love you until we gave you safe passage," she continued. "You were the last to go of the original 5. Go be with them now. I love you more than words can ever express. I will miss you like crazy until we meet again."

Maria hinted that the end was near for her beloved dog on Friday, as she shared an image of her husband, Kevin Undergaro, holding Benjamin. "Looks like tonight will be our last with Benjamin," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "We are so sad but thankful we got home in time."

The final photo in Maria's tribute on Saturday morning showed Benjamin looking peaceful as he slept on his mom's chest.

"Goodbye for now my angel," Maria wrote on the image.

Benjamin celebrated his 18th birthday just a few weeks ago.

"Happy birthday to my little piggy Benjamin. Today he is 18 years old. We've been together since he was about 7 weeks old. He is my everything. Wouldn't hurt a fly, loves his family ...and food," she captioned a photo on Oct. 5, "and has just brought me countless moments of joy over the years. I'm sad I'm not with him to celebrate today but we are together in spirit. Love you chubawubba -have a beer with auntie!"

RIP Benjamin.