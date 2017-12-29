Mariah Carey, 47, and billionaire James Packer, 50, didn't exactly end their engagement on a good note, so it's quite surprising that she's on vacation with her new boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, at the same resort as her ex!

Mariah and her backup dancer beau, 34, are spending the holidays together at a ski lodge in Aspen. Coincidentally, James was also spotted there this week, shopping with his ex-wife Erica and hanging out with his new model girlfriend, according to Page Six.

Despite being way too close for comfort, Mariah didn't seem to be fazed by her ex's presence.

She and Bryan have been posting a ton of photos from their snowy adventures, including this giggly picture on the slopes from Dec. 28.

The cute couple have been totally engulfed in the holiday spirit, hanging out with Santa, going for sleigh rides and lounging by the fireplace in festive pajamas.

Mariah's 6-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, are also in Aspen, where they spent Christmas all together.

All the while, James has been in such close proximity, though it's unclear if they've bumped into each other.

Mariah demanded $50 million from James, who she called a "lying opportunist," when he decided to call things off in October 2016. She ended up keeping her 35-carat engagement ring, but got under $10 million in the settlement.

James later called the whole relationship a big "mistake."

"She was kind, exciting and fun," he told the Australian. "Mariah is a woman of substance. But, it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me."

The "Butterfly" singer moved on rather quickly with Bryan, who had been the center of suspicion in her breakup, but they're clearly still going strong.