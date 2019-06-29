Mariah Carey's former manager is threatening to expose the singer's secrets in court.

FilmMagic

The threat comes after the singer's former assistant Lianna Shakhnazaryan sued Stella Bulochnikov, who managed Mariah for three years, for sexual assault. Stella then filed a countersuit blaming Mariah for the issues with Lianna and warning that she won't hesitate to reveal the "troubling reason" why Mimi is actually at fault, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Mariah and Stella parted ways in 2017 under messy circumstances. Last year, the ex-manager filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Mariah, which they settled out of court.

As for Stella's current countersuit, she alleges that Lianna was a nightmare to work with. She also claims that the women would often engage in "horseplay" while on tour but said that Lianna's actions were "far more aggressive and inappropriate compared to Stella's benign conduct."

Mariah has had issues with Lianna, as well, once claiming the ex-assistant tried to blackmail her with secretly-recorded videos.

Stella alleges she has video of Mariah's one-time assistant "exposing her breasts to multiple people, including one or more minors ... inviting others to throw objects into her bra ... [and] provocatively dancing in a highly sexualized manner." She also claims to have highly-charged texts in which Lianna allegedly speaks provocatively with a minor.

Still, Stella says, the problem comes from the top.

Palace Lee/REX/Shutterstock

"Carey is not without blame. To the contrary, Carey's failure to supervise and rein in her employee allowed and facilitated [Shakhnazaryan's] wrongdoing," Stella alleges in court documents. "Should this matter proceed to trial, the full extent of Carey's role and responsibility -- including the troubling reason why she failed to control her employee -- will be laid bare."

The court documents add, "For the time being, Stella will respectfully refrain from providing details."