Mariah Carey's former manager accuses singer of sexual harassment, plus more news

Mariah Carey's former manager threatens to sue, claims singer sexually harassed her

Just a year ago, Mariah Carey was on such good terms with her then-manager, Stella Bulochnikov-Stolper, that she threw her a birthday party where she presented her with a $34,000 Louis Vuitton trunk as a gift. Shortly after the bash, Mariah unexpectedly fired Stella, along with a slew of other longtime employees. Now, Stella's going after Mimi for money she believes she's owed from their long-running, now defunct professional relationship, which she claims was cut short by the firing. Stella recently filed documents announcing she intends to sue Mariah for violation of the U.S. Civil Rights Act, a Violation of the Fair Employment and Housing Act and breach of contract, according to TMZ. The suit reportedly hinges on "a huge amount of money" Stella says she's still owed for her work. The website also reports Stella says she was sexually harassed by Mariah, whom she claims was regularly naked around her and "did sexual things in [Stella's] presence." Finally, Stella has reportedly accused Mariah of having a substance abuse problem and failing to take her medication for bipolar disorder. A rep for Mariah has already denied Stella's assertions are valid, telling TMZ: "If this frivolous and baseless claim is filed, we will defend against it vigorously and successfully."

RELATED: Mariah Carey's highs and lows