Mario Lopez is recovering and even joking after completely tearing his Achilles tendon while sparring.

Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

The "Extra" host posted a photo of himself from the emergency room at Los Angeles' Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center on July 4.

"Tore my achilles sparring. Ugh.. So frustrated," he captioned an image. "No boxing or jiujitsu for a while. Maybe God's telling me to slow down... Bout to get hooked up with some good pain meds."

He used the hashtags: "No sparring for a while," "MRI," "Surgery coming up" and "This sucks."

Mario later shared an image of his leg in a cast. He also shared a boomerang video of himself hobbling around on crutches.

"Peg leg…," he humorously captioned the short video.

Continuing to document his plight, the former "Saved By The Bell" star posted an image of himself being wheeled around on a hospital gurney on his Instagram Story. He joked that he would be "cruising around like this for a while."

He also shared an image of the results of his MRI that indicated he had a "complete" tear of his tendon. "About as bad as it gets," Mario said of the results.

Mario didn't get into further details about his surgery or where he was when the injury occurred.