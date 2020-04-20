Mark Consuelos' new mustache is dividing the nation, but most want him to social distance himself from his facial hair.

The actor showed off his upper lip hair as he appeared alongside his wife, Kelly Ripa, on Monday's episode of "Live With Kelly and Ryan." Kelly kicked off the good-natured ribbing my introducing her man, claiming he was "not Magnum, P.I."

While Kelly and Mark moved on from his upper lip warmer, social media didn't, as many aired their thoughts.

"Mark seems to be channeling his inner Freddie Mercury," one person said. Another was more detailed, asking, "Are you tying somebody to a railroad track later like a villain in a silent movie?"

Many saw shades of Tom Selleck and Burt Reynolds in Mark's look.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Most people let the 49-year-old down slowly in their critiques, gushing about their admiration for him while still imploring him to shave.

"Please lose the mustache Mark, makes you look like an aging porn star!," one person said.

The great debate prompted the official "Live With Kelly and Ryan" Twitter page to conduct a poll on whether Mark should shave. After nearly 1,000 votes, more than three-quarters voted in favor of breaking out the Bic.