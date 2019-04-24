Chip and Joanna Gaines have become massive stars in the home improvement world, but when it comes to the world's biggest domestic goddess, they're unknowns.

The "Fixer Upper" couple was introduced to Martha Stewart at Time's 100 Most Powerful People in the World party, but Martha was stumped on who she was meeting.

"We were so excited to meet Martha Stewart, but she didn't have the faintest idea who we are, not a single clue," Chip told Page Six. "But we don't mind at all, Joanna was so excited to meet Martha and so we asked someone to introduce us."

Despite not knowing them, Martha was "gracious and supportive, it was really wonderful moment for us to meet her," Chip said, adding, "And my gosh doesn't she look great!"

Martha, however, contended that she did in fact know who Chip and Joanna were, but said she didn't recognize them immediately.

"I had never met Chip and Joanna at all before, but their Magnolia magazine is published by my publisher Meredith, and I know they have a lovely family and a TV station," Martha said.

Little is known about Chip and Joanna's unnamed network, other than it will premiere in 2020 and replace Discovery's DIY Network. Joanna, though, shed a little light on what the network will entail.

"It's going to be a 24-hour network, so there's no way it can be all about us," she said. "It will include shows about lifestyle, cooking, design, kids, we are looking for the right talent and the right programming."