Felicity Huffman isn't doing her prison stint in style, at least that's what Martha Stewart thinks.

Soul Brother/Shutterstock

While speaking at a Vanity Fair summit in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the lifestyle guru was asked about paparazzi pictures of the "Desperate Housewives" that showed her in a green jumpsuit. Martha didn't mince words.

"She should style her outfit a little bit more. She looked pretty schlumpy," Martha said, according to Page Six. She then turned to a more serious note, saying, "She made a horrible mistake, and she's experiencing what happens."

Martha knows all about prison fashion, as she served a five-month prison sentence in 2004 after she was convicted of lying to federal investigators about securities violations.

Felicity turned herself into the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., on Oct. 15 to begin serving her 14-day prison sentence for her role in a college admissions scandal. She's set to be released on Oct. 27.

CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

During her sentencing, Felicity told a judge, "I have inflicted more damage than I could've ever imagined. I take full responsibility for my actions...I am prepared to accept whatever sentence you deem fit."

Earlier this year, Felicity, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and honest services fraud while admitting to paying a man $15,000 to inflate her daughter's SAT scores. Felicity's husband, William H. Macy, was not charged.