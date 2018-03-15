Matt Damon and his family are going down under to escape President Trump, according to a new report.

On March 15, the New York Post reported that the actor recently bought a property in next door to his pal Chris Hemsworth in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia. He plans to move there with his wife, Luciana Barroso, and their four children because he's fed up with the commander-in-chief, the report states.

A source told Page Six, "Matt's telling friends and colleagues in Hollywood that he's moving the family to Australia" because he disagrees with Trump's policies.

The source added, "Matt's saying the move will not impact his work — as he will travel to wherever his projects are shooting. He's also telling friends he wants to have a safe place to raise his kids."

However, Gossip Cop claims Matt's rep debunked the report, saying Matt has not purchased a home in Australia.

Matt is a longtime Democrat and has often criticized the president. Last year, the activist actor called Trump's response to white nationalist riots in Charlottesville, Virginia, "absolutely abhorrent."

Before the 2016 election, Matt was critical of then-candidate Trump. On the possibility that the former "Apprentice" star could win the White House, Matt said, "It makes me nervous. It's a binary choice…. There's no way we can let this guy be the [president]. To let that dude have the nuclear football, are you kidding me? That's dangerous. He's impulsive and rash, and doesn't seem to think deeply about too many things."