Meat Loaf was hospitalized over the weekend after falling off a stage in Texas and reportedly breaking his collarbone.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Video shows the singer speaking to fans on Saturday while on stage at the 2019 Texas Frightmare Weekend. As he made his way across the stage, he appeared to lose his balance and topple off the back the stage through a curtain. A loud thump can be heard as the fans expressed concern.

Multiple reports claim Meat Loaf, 71, tripped over a bundle of loose wires on the stage.

The video shows the singer express fear and try to gain his balance before eventually falling.

Citing witnesses, TMZ said Meat Loaf thanked his fans before he was treated for his injuries.

Meat Loaf was reportedly kept overnight in a Texas hospital and had to cancel a Sunday appearance at the festival.

After the incident, the organizers of the event released a statement that read, "As everyone knows, Meat Loaf fell today. We wanted to keep you updated as soon as we knew something. We just found out that the hospital is keeping him overnight for observation. He will not be able to return on Sunday, but he has already confirmed that he will be back in 2020! He's a trooper and we are praying a speedy recovery!"

Meat Loaf's health has been in the news before. Just last year he said he'd had severe back problems and was unable to move without a walker due to numerous surgical procedures.

In 2016, he also collapsed on stage while performing in Canada. He blamed it on dehydration.