Meghan Trainor's husband, Daryl Sabara, has been charged with two misdemeanors after allegedly vandalizing someone else's car by ripping off two side panels with his bare hands earlier this year.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that surveillance footage showed the "Spy Kids" star walking by a parked car near the UCLA campus in March when he stopped and started ripping off two custom side panels. He then fled the scene.

What's more interesting is the owner of the car doesn't know the actor, nor does he know why Daryl had an issue with his car.

Court documents show that Meghan's man was charged with one count of vandalism and one count of tampering with a vehicle. He's set to be arraigned in a Los Angeles court on November 20.