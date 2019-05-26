It was a night of confessions when Spice Girl Mel B appeared on Britain's "Piers Morgan's Life Stories" on May 25 following her pop group's first reunion concert in Dublin.

ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Among Scary Spice's revelations during the interview, which was taped in March: That she's had plastic surgery.

MailOnline reported that Piers got the 43-year-old mother of three to open up during their chat on ITV, asking her, "Is there anything you don't like about your appearance, is it all what you were born with?" Mel didn't hesitate to admit, "Come on, you know it's not!"

So the controversial journalist started firing away: "Let's go through the charge list, boob job?" Mel told him she preferred he ask in a nicer way and call it a "breast augmentation." So when he asked if she'd had one, she replied, "That is correct!"

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

"I've had a few nip and tucks," the singer and former "America's Got Talent" host also admitted.

She's previous copped to a different looks-altering surgery: After splitting from second husband Stephen Belafonte in 2017, Mel had a tattoo she got to honor their union surgically removed from her torso -- then kept it stored in a jar to remind her of their painful past.

Edward Hirst/REX/Shutterstock

The words "Stephen, till death do us part you own my heart" had been inked atop her rib cage in 2010. She had her ex's name cut away after after receiving an anesthetic rather than having his name lasered off.

"I wanted the tattoo removed to help close the final chapter on a toxic relationship," she told the Daily Mail at the time. "Even though I've taken the steps to remove Stephen's name from my body, the domestic abuse will forever remain with me." (She's long alleged that Stephen was physically and emotionally abusive, charges he's denied.)

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

In the same interview with Piers -- which also sparked headlines earlier this year when, in a teaser leak, Mel claimed she and fellow Spice Girl Geri Horner (née Halliwell) had a sexual relationship during the girl group's heyday, a claim Geri has denied -- Mel weighed in on Posh Spice Victoria Beckham's decision not to participate in the Spice Girls' 2019 reunion tour.

"She's a bit of a b---- but I love her," Mel said of the singer-turned-fashion designer. "I'm gutted she is not going to be there, but still holding a candle that she does."

The Spice Girls' reunion tour -- minus Posh -- runs through June with dates in Ireland and Britain.