You go girl!

New images were released for Melissa McCarthy Seven7's -- the actress' fashion line -- holiday collection and we have to say the 45-year-old actress has never looked better!

In the shots, photographed by Brian Bowen Smith, Melissa McCarthy looks festive in a variety of outfits.

She donned a black top and black glittery skirt in one, an all-black look with red cutout booties in another and a colorful dress with black leggings in a third outfit.

Of course, she's also spotted holding a wreath with a bow and wrapping herself in holiday lights. Tis the season after all!

2015 has been a big year for the funny lady, who has made her health and weight loss a priority. While she hasn't confirmed how much weight she has lost, rumor has it she's lost a whopping 50 pounds.

She has also spent a lot of time and energy this past year promoting her fashion line that allows plus-size women to dress stylishly.

"I feel like there's a big thing missing where you can't dress to your mood above a certain number," Melissa McCarthy has said in the past about the limitations plus size women face in the fashion department.

Thanks to Melissa McCarthy, it seems like plus-sized fashion got a whole lot more fun this year.