"Melrose Place" actress Jamie Luner has been accused of sexual misconduct with a teenage boy, but there seems to be little chance that she could ever really be prosecuted.

TMZ reported that a man, now 36 years old, told authorities over the weekend that Jamie performed oral sex on him in 1998 while he was just 16 years old.

Jamie, known as Lexi Sterling on the hit show, would have been 26 at the time of the alleged sexual encounter. The relationship between Jamie and the then-teen is not known, nor is his identity.

However, there may be little that prosecutors can actually do if they determine that Jamie broke that law, as the statute of limitations in California has likely lapsed. If that alleged act was consensual, she would have only faced a misdemeanor charge, but the time to prosecute her for that has long passed. However, per the law, the statute of limitations has not run out on a felony charge of oral copulation of a minor, where the underage victim alleges he or she was forced into a sex act, the Daily Mail said.

Even then, though, this could all be for naught, as California law requires that a report be filed within one year of the offense if the act was consensual. In addition, the law says that a victim much report a crime before before he or she turns 28.

The Daily Mail points out that in some non-consensual cases, criminal charges can be filed within one year of a victim making a report to police.

At the time of the alleged encounter, Jamie would have been dating personal trainer John Braz.