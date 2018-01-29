There's only one Meryl Streep, and she aims to keep it that way.

The actress has filed a trademark to protect her name for "entertainment services," or as she puts it, any "live, televised, and movie appearances by a professional actress and entertainer," according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office records obtained by the New York Post.

She also specifies that she wants her name protected for personal appearances, speaking engagements and autograph signings.

In the application, she detailed her long history in the entertainment world, saying she was first associated with entertainment in 1975, when she did voice-over work for a movie, "Everybody Rides the Carousel." She has since gone on to become the most nominated actor or actress in Oscars history, with 21 nominations and three wins.

If she wins the Oscar for "The Post" (as usual, she's nominated) she will tie Katharine Hepburn's record for the most acting awards ever.

Meryl will also be showing off her acting skills on TV, too. Last week, HBO announced that Meryl was joining the second season of "Big Little Lies." Meryl won an Emmy in 2004 for "Angels in America."