Following the upcoming release of his new album "Love," Michael Buble is stepping out of the spotlight for good.

The "Haven't Met You Yet" singer explained the reasoning behind his decision to retire in what he said will be his final media interview with Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine on Oct. 13.

"This is my last interview," he told the mag's Chrissy Iley. "I'm retiring from the business. I've made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top."

But, there's a far more important reason that Michael, who's won four Grammys throughout his music career, is leaving it all behind -- his family.

Michael and his wife Luisana Lopilato share sons Noah, 5, Elias, 2, and a daughter named Vida, 11 weeks.

The 43-year-old says that he gained an entirely different outlook on life when his first-born Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer as a baby. Michael put everything on hold to care for him during treatments for hepatoblastoma and he's fortunately now in remission.

"It's been such a difficult exercise. It hurts me, and it hurts to talk about Noah because it's not my story to tell, it's his. But, my whole being's changed," he said. "My perception of life. I don't know if I can even get through this conversation without crying. And, I've never lost control of my emotions in public."

Michael admits that he started to get too caught up in the entertainment business, worrying about things like the ticket sales and what critics thought, but that his experience with Noah completely shifted his priorities.

"But, the diagnosis made me realize how stupid I'd been to worry about these unimportant things," he continued. "I was embarrassed by my ego, that it had allowed this insecurity. And, I decided I'd never read my name again in print, never read a review, and I never have. I decided I'd never use social media again, and I never have."

The Canadian star says that coming back from such a "terrible time" helped him put his insecurities aside to rediscover his voice.

"It needed clarifying," he explained of his passion for music. "Now I'm just singing the music I love. Maybe when you let go, maybe that's when it comes back to you. Like love."

After Noah went into remission from cancer, Michael wanted to put out one final album before his retirement to express his gratitude for the support he felt during his son's illness.

"There are three reasons I wanted to do this album," he said. "One, because I felt a debt of gratitude, deeper than I can explain, to the millions of people all over the world who prayed for us and showed us compassion. That gave me faith in humanity. Two, because I love music and feel I can continue the legacy of my idols."

Michael concluded, "And three, because if the world was ending -- not just my own personal hell, but watching the political turmoil in America and watching Europe break up -- there's never a better time for music."

Michael will surely be missed, but can we just take a minute to appreciate how adorable little Noah is?