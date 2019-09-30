Michael Sheen has confirmed that he and his partner, Anna Lundberg, welcomed a daughter last week. They named their little princess Lyra.

The actor took to Twitter to share his happy news.

"Happy to say that at 8:41 am on Monday September 23rd our beautiful daughter Lyra was born," he tweeted on Sunday alongside a picture of himself leaving the hospital with Lyra in a baby carrier (her face was shielded). "Thank you so much to Louise & all the brilliant midwives at both the Singleton and NeathPortTalbot hospitals."

He later added, "On behalf of Anna and myself thanks to everyone for your lovely messages of congratulations. It's been a wonderful, bleary-eyed week full of love and kindness and extraordinary poo."

Michael hilariously added the hashtag "Not Referring To Myself."

Late last week, Michael's father broke the news that his son and Anna had welcomed a child, telling the Daily Mail he was "thrilled to bits, over the moon" about the birth.

This is the first child for Michael, 50, and Anna, 25, although he shares 20-year-old daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, with ex Kate Beckinsale.

Recently, he joked about the age gap between his kids.

"I left 20 years between them because I wasn't sure," he told Seth Meyers. "I wanted to try it out first."

Michael first revealed that he and Anna were expecting over the summer.

"Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own. (Just to be clear - we're having a baby!) #nottheantichrist," he tweeted.