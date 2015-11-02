Mickey Rourke owes his life to one of his dogs.

While walking the red carpet in support of the documentary film "Eating Happiness" on Nov. 1, the Oscar nominee opened up about the time one of his beloved pups, Beau Jack, stopped him from killing himself.

"I was going through a really rough time," he told reporters, according to Page Six. "I was hurting myself and I was sitting in the closet one day. I couldn't take it anymore and picked up a gun."

The actor became visibly emotional as he continued, per Page Six: "I was deciding what part of my head to put it on and my dog, Beau Jack, he [cried] and I looked over and he looked up at me like this and … he said [with his eyes], 'Who's going to look after me?' And it made me put the gun down. I was ready to go."

"I get along better with dogs than I do with people," added the "Wrestler" star, who's spoken out in the past about his history with drug and alcohol abuse.

According to TMZ, Beau Jack died in 2002.

"Eating Happiness" chronicles an animal activist and his attempts to expose the dog meat trade in Vietnam, South Korea, Thailand, and China.