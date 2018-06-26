Within 24 hours of launching a fundraiser aimed at uniting migrant children who have been separated from their families, Miley Cyrus and her Happy Hippie Foundation have raised nearly $30,000.

The Facebook fundraiser began on Monday.

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

"Happy Hippie and I believe EVERYONE has the right to be with their families and deserves a safe place to call their home. Thousands of migrant children remain detained and separated from their families RIGHT NOW," Miley said. "These are children and families who are escaping violence in their home countries and want a future where they can be safe and together."

She urged her fans to donate to the fundraiser in which funds will be used to get migrant families legal representation in their quest to be reunited. The money, she said, will go directly to the Kids In Need of Defense nonprofit.

Miley's goal was set at $35,000 and has already raised more than $29,000.