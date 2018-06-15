Millie Bobby Brown has been forced to cancel her appearance at this weekend's MTV awards after splitting her kneecap.

The "Stranger Things" star announced the news in an Instagram video while propping herself up on a crutch.

"Another milestone in my life," she said. "I've never actually broken a bone, except for now. I have split my kneecap."

A post shared by MBB (@milliebobbybrown) on Jun 15, 2018 at 10:19am PDT

She told her 16.8 million followers that doctors have told her to "rest up," meaning she won't be attending the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will take place on June 16 in Los Angeles, though it won't air until June 18.

Millie, 14, went on to wish her "Stranger Things" costars luck at the awards and said she hopes they "have the best time." She added, "I'll be there in spirit."

Millie, of course, announced on Instagram because she deactivated her Twitter account earlier in the week after being the subject of cyber bullying — users posted memes depicting the teen actress as homophobic.