Miranda Lambert knows that marriage can be tough, but she's not afraid to joke about it.

While celebrating Loretta Lynn's 87th birthday in Nashville, the "Little Red Wagon" singer told the birthday girl, "Thank you for inspiring me, for all the advice, I guess you would, about when husbands p--- you off a little bit."

The audience — probably most of them married — erupted into applause and laughter. Miranda followed up by saying, "I'm going to do one of those [songs] right now."

She then played Loretta's 1966 hit "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."

Miranda's marriage joke came a few months after she secretly married New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin.

The singer, 35, announced the marriage in February, sharing an image of her and her husband at their private wedding. "In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life," she wrote. "And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. #theone."

It's believed that Miranda met Brendan on the set of "Good Morning America" when she performed a few months earlier.

On Friday, Miranda announced her "Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars" tour with Maren Morris, Elle King, Pistol Annies, Ashley McBryde and others.

Miranda is set to perform at Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. There is suspicion that she may make her first official red carpet appearance with her husband there.