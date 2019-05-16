Three months after revealing they'd secretly married, Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin stepped out in New York City on May 15.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

The country music superstar, 35, and the NYPD officer, 27, were dressed casually -- a Led Zeppelin T-shirt, denim jacket, leggings and a fringed crossbody bag for her; a pink T-shirt, jeans, sneakers and a crossbody satchel for him -- as they waited with luggage on a Manhattan sidewalk until a car picked them up.

It's unclear where they were headed, but according to a new report from In Touch, Miranda -- who's been based in Tennessee ever since she divorced Blake Shelton and moved out of Oklahoma in 2015 -- has purchased a $2 million apartment for herself and her new husband in NYC, where Brendan continues to work, and has been spending more and more time there.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Miranda has "totally upgraded Brendan's life," a source told In Touch. "Being a young NYPD officer, he wasn't exactly rolling in money. But it seems Miranda likes spoiling him and doesn't mind spending money to make him happy."

She's also making sure Brendan's son, Landon -- he welcomed the boy with ex Kaihla Retainer in November 2018, right around the time widespread reports revealed he met Miranda -- has a comfortable place to stay when Brendan has custody. "The new apartment is complete with a full nursery to accommodate visits from Brendan's son, Landon," said the source.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Compared to Miranda, Brendan -- a Staten Island native who was recently promoted to sergeant -- might not make a lot of money, notes the source, but it isn't a problem for the newlyweds. Not only does Miranda understand the ins and outs of what cops earn -- her dad is a former homicide and narcotics officer with the Dallas Police Department in Texas -- but "Miranda wants to be the alpha partner," the source told In Touch. "She doesn't like feeling vulnerable, and, thankfully for her, her millions often give her power over most situations."

Brendan, added the source, has no issues making less than his wife. "He's totally comfortable with the situation," said the source, who claims that "his parents often helped him out financially before he got married."

REX/Shutterstock

Miranda announced their nuptials, which actually took place in late January in Tennessee, back in February with a sweet post on Instagram. "In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. ❤️#theone," she captioned a slideshow of wedding pics.

The newlyweds made their red carpet debut at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7.