Miranda Lambert is already the queen of the Internet for the week thanks to some, well, "exotic" throwback pictures.

REX/Shutterstock

On Monday morning, the country superstar posted a series of photos from 2017 that clearly show her with Joe Exotic, the bombastic star of Netflix's runaway hit "Tiger King." The images also show Joe's ex-husband, John Finlay, and Joe's former staff member, Kelci "Saff" Saffery.

"Here's a little Monday memory for y'all," Miranda captioned the photos, adding a hashtag for "Way Too Pretty For Prison," which refers to her song with Maren Morris.

On Twitter, Miranda gave some context to the images, indicating that she and Joe never met before that day more than three years ago.

"Backstory: During Hurricane Harvey, the MuttNation Team went to Houston to help relocate existing shelter dogs to free up shelter space for animals separated by their owners," she said. "MuttNation asked for volunteers who could transport some dogs from Houston shelters in Oklahoma, where there was room and they could be treated and adopted."

"Some guy named Joe volunteered his trailer and staff," she said. "Now I know it's 'Joe Exotic.'"

Joe, who is currently in prison serving a 22-year sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against the owner of a big cat rescue facility, has been a nemesis of animal rights groups for years. Miranda is making it clear she knew none of this at the time.

"I've never been to his zoo and I didn't even know he had tigers," she said. "OBVIOUSLY I'd never condone animals being treated badly."

Miranda is just one of many celebrities who have had run-ins with Joe or other stars of the Netflix show.

According to reports, Miranda and her MuttNation foundation recused more than 70 displaced dogs due to Hurricane Harvey in 2017.