MTV producers have sent Mischa Barton packing.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, the former "The O.C." star will not be returning for the second season of "The Hills" reboot because, well, she didn't add enough drama. Mischa was the only main cast member who was not asked to come back to reprise her role on "The Hills: New Beginnings."

"Mischa's story line was a bit bland, and her personality a little boring," TMZ said, citing show sources.

When MTV initially inked Mischa for the show, it was seen as a major coup, particularly since original "Hills" stars Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari were not taking part.

It didn't take long for MTV to find Mischa's replacement. The website said producers have turned to socialite-turned-DJ Caroline D'Amore to spice things up. Caroline, the heiress to the D'Amore's Pizza chain, was a constant presence by the side of Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian in the mid-aughts.

Her Instagram feed shows her hanging out often with a slew of celebrities, including Kimberly Stewart, Khloe Kardashian, Paris Jackson and even fellow "Hills" star Audrina Patridge.

In other "Hills" news, TMZ reports that Brody Jenner scored a major payday to come back for the second season, pocketing $50,000 an episode.