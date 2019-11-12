Moby is wearing his heart on his sleeve.

Just a few months after getting a statement tattoo on his neck pertaining to his vegan lifestyle, the singer showed off new ink on Instagram on Nov. 12. The words "ANIMAL" and "RIGHTS" now appear in huge block letters running the length of his arms.

"As November is my 32 year vegan anniversary i thought i'd get a tattoo (well, technically 12 tattoos) to celebrate," he captioned the Instagram picture of the startling tattoo. "I'm a vegan animal rights activist for many reasons, but ultimately because i believe at the core of my being that every animal has the right to live their own life, according to their own will."

The tattoo, he implied, was done by fellow vegan and famed tattoo artist Kat Von D.

This isn't Moby's only shocking tattoo, as he showed off a new neck tattoo in September.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

"VEGAN FOR LIFE," the tattoo, also done by Kat Von D, read.

"I've been a vegan for almost 32 years, so getting this tattoo seemed like a pretty safe bet," he captioned his Instagram photo at the time. "Also, working for animal rights and animal liberation is my life's work. And to state the obvious, it's a double entendre."

In a 2014 opinion piece in Rolling Stone, Moby opened up about his decision to go vegan in 1987, which began after he looked at his rescued cat Tucker.

"I love this cat. I would do anything to protect him and make him happy and keep him from harm. He has four legs and two eyes and an amazing brain and an incredibly rich emotional life. I would never in a trillion years think of hurting this cat," he said. "So why am I eating other animals who have four (or two) legs, two eyes, amazing brains, and rich emotional lives?"