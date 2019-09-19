Moby is really sticking his neck out there when it comes to his plant-based diet.

Earlier this week, the singer debuted his newest and most notable tattoo, which he got on his neck.

"VEGAN FOR LIFE," the tattoo, done by fellow vegan and famed tattoo artist Kat Von D, reads.

"I've been a vegan for almost 32 years, so getting this tattoo seemed like a pretty safe bet," he captioned his Instagram photo. "Also, working for animal rights and animal liberation is my life's work. And to state the obvious, it's a double entendre."

The producer took his new ink out for a spin afterward, showing it off on the red carpet for the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles. In addition to his statement tattoo, Moby also wore a T-shirt critical of McDonald's.

FilmMagic

Fellow vegans praised Moby for the tattoo and his commitment to living meat-free.

"Love you, Moby!," Kat wrote.

Punk rock icon Toby Morse commented, "Hardest Neck Tat Ever on the Sweetest Human!!"

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

In a 2014 opinion piece in Rolling Stone, Moby opened up about his decision to go vegan in 1987, which began after he looked at his rescued cat Tucker.

"I love this cat. I would do anything to protect him and make him happy and keep him from harm. He has four legs and two eyes and an amazing brain and an incredibly rich emotional life. I would never in a trillion years think of hurting this cat," he said. "So why am I eating other animals who have four (or two) legs, two eyes, amazing brains, and rich emotional lives?"