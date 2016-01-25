Nick Jonas is really opening up about his personal life … like, really opening up.

The heartthrob spoke about his sex life while attending the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend, saying he's quite the experienced man between the sheets.

The oh-so-personal chat with The Daily Beast came as he promoted his film "Goat," in which he plays a college fraternity member who begins to have second thoughts about being a "Greek" after seeing his younger brother go through the initiation process.

"I think that growth is super important in any creative platform and in life in general, and in the TV show [Kingdom] I'm doing a lot of drugs and I'm having a lot of sex. So it wasn't foreign to me," he said of relating to his character.

But sometimes fiction mirrors reality. And that seems to be the case with Nick.

"And I've had sex and drank a lot [in real life], so there are parts of this film that are perfectly real in some sense. But it's important to take your fans on a journey," he continued. "And it's the responsibility of any artist to say, 'This is what I'm connected to, this is what inspires me, and hopefully you can ask the same questions I've asked of myself.'"

He's definitely not that young Disney star who wears a purity ring anymore, ladies and gentlemen… Although, from the sounds of it, many ladies apparently already know that.