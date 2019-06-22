Just when we thought Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus' long-standing feud was over ...

Nicki, 36, threw some major shade back at Miley, 26, after hearing her new single, "Cattitude," in which she takes a stance for rival rapper Cardi B, singing: "I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi."

Matt Baron / REX/Shutterstock

Though Miley tried to downplay the lyrics following her song's release, the "Chun-Li" rapper still decided to address Miley with some choice words on her Apple Beats 1 show, "Queen Radio," on Friday, June 21.

"A Perdue chicken can never talk s--- about queens," she quipped. "But I do notice a lot of Perdue chickens recently have been trying to say the queen's name for clout. And that's always been happening. That's what [Miley] did in the first place."

Nicki continued to break down their drama with a reference to Miley's first public jab at her, calling her "not too kind" in a New York Times interview back in 2015.

"And then the white girl cried and made the black girl seem like she was a bad guy," she explained. "In the first place, she disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason."

She finished strong by calling Miley out for dressing like her to play Ashley O on the upcoming fifth season of Netflix's "Black Mirror." Adding, "Now you comin' out with pink wigs, all you b----es want to be Nicki. This is the problem."

The singers had agreed to keep things positive between them last year and Miley even said her lyrics weren't meant as shade, but Nicki clearly doesn't see things that way.

"I think what they do is so different from each other," Miley explained of Nicki and Cardi on the "Capital Breakfast" radio show last month. "That's why they both get a crown. They don't have to share. They don't have to break it in half. There's no reason to fight over it. They're both queens."

Miley aside, Nicki and Cardi's beef came to a head during New York Fashion Week last year. Cardi actually threw her shoe at Nicki in the middle of the Harper's Bazaar Icons party after hearing she was trash-talking her daughter.

But, in other news, Nicki also just announced that she and boyfriend Kenneth Petty got their marriage license.