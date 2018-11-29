Nicole Kidman has a mini-me: Her 20-year-old niece, Lucia Hawley.

The movie star, 51, brought Lucia -- whose mom is Nicole's younger sister, Antonia Kidman, 48 -- as her date to the Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards in Sydney on Nov. 28 to support Nicole's husband, Keith Urban, who served as the event's host.

"Going to the #ARIAs with my niece, we're so excited to see Keith hosting! 🎸❤️," Nicole captioned an Instagram pic of herself and Lucia embracing in their designer looks as they got ready for Keith's big night.

It's hard to miss the strong family resemblance. Social media erupted with comments about how much Lucia looks like her famous aunt as well as her mom, a journalist and television host.

Nicole -- who has four kids of her own -- is close to her niece, who lost father Angus Hawley, a Sydney businessman, to a heart attack in 2015. Multiple outlets report that Lucia told the Telegraph of her dad, "He was always searching for a way to make people's lives easier, especially those who are struggling. The loss was excruciating."

Lucia has five siblings: Antonia and Angus had four children before they divorced in 2007, including Lucia (who's the oldest). Antonia went on to have two more kids with second husband Craig Marran, a Singapore-based businessman.