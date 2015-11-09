Gone platinum!

Nicole Richie debuted a brand new 'do while hosting the Pearlxchange conference in Los Angeles on Nov. 8.

The reality star, who is no stranger to rocking colorful locks, opted for a platinum hue. Her short bob was styled straight, and Nicole sported her white-blonde hair with a navy blue gown at the event. Nicole also kept her accessories to a minimum, letting her new hair take the spotlight, though her silver bracelet nearly matched her new hair color.

The event Nicole attended was one close to her heart, as she co-founded the Pearlxchange conference with Ramey Warren. The conference will feature women speaking on different topics, including women in finance, spirituality and confidence. Gwyneth Paltrow is among Nicole's famous friends scheduled to have a guest appearance.