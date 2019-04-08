CBS anchor Norah O'Donnell is likely to become a bigger part of the network's golden child "60 Minutes."

John P. Filo / CBS / .

Page Six reports that Norah is being given "an expanded role" at the "news magazine" and has been assigned her own team of "60 Minutes" producers to work on her projects. The thinking, Page Six said, was that stories take months and months to complete and the hope is that by having a team around her Norah will be more freed up to generate more hard-hitting stories.

News of her expanded role comes amid rumors that she is replacing Jeff Glor on "CBS Evening News" and moving the primetime show to Washington, D.C. However, Monday's report said that Glor will likely remain in the anchor chair while Norah remains contracted to "This Morning" until 2020.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

CBS has found itself in the news of late for several of its on-air talent. "CBS This Morning" host Bianna Golodryga left the show last week. There have been discussions to move John Dickerson from "CBS This Morning" to "60 Minutes," as well.

Of course, the biggest decision is attached to Gayle King. In late March it was reported that she was on the verge of signing a huge contract to stay at CBS that would potentially double her current salary of $5.5 million per year.

"Everything has gone very quiet," a source recently said. "Nothing will be done until Gayle has signed her contract. It looks likely that she's staying — but we don't know what the holdup is."