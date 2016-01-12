RIP, 1D.

Sad news for Directioners. After over five years together as a band, US Weekly is reporting that this temporary hiatus the boys touted will actually be a permanent break.

2015 was a rough year for the group. Back in August the boy band, which is comprised of Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan, told fans they would be taking an extended hiatus and would not be touring their fifth album. That news came just a few months after Zayn Malik quit the band in March.

Despite Niall giving fans hope that November, the group have decided to go their separate directions. Back in November the Irish member informed Entertainment Tonight, "We're not breaking up." Though vocal about their need for some time off, all of the members assured their supporters that the break would not be a permanent one.

But this decision was likely made months ago, as a source shared with US Weekly that the group decided "not to renew their recording contract," after their last world tour wrapped in October. That same source explained, "The 1D thing just ran its course. They'll remain friends, but they are exhausted and want solo careers."

Boy band fans likely expected this move, as boy band history seems to be reliable. This is the same route 'N Sync took back in 2002, starting with a "temporary hiatus" that later became permanent.

Although Harry, Louis, Liam and Niall all separately assured fans "this is not the end," singing that line in their latest single "History," the writing was on the wall. Back in August, their boss Simon Cowell gave a hint about the future of the group, with his less than optimistic comment, "I've known for a while that they were going to take this year off. They had to because of their workload. I hope so, but like I said, it's not going to be because of any pressure from me."

In the wake of the news, rumors are flying as to what the future holds for the ex-boybanders. It's speculated that Harry will turn his attention to a career in both singing and acting, Niall will pusue a solo career, and Liam will focus on a career in songwriting and production.

As for Louis, the eldest member of the band at 24, fatherhood will be his next role. The singer is expecting a child with friend Briana Jungwirth early this year.

For those still desperate for an eventual reunion, there's a tiny shred of hope. Gossip Cop reports that a rep for One Direction says these allegations are "not true," but neglected to offer up any information as to when the group would be back together. We'll believe it when we see it!