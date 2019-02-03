You get a shot! And, you get a shot! Everyone gets a shot!

Oprah is known for her generous giveaways, typically passing out outrageous gifts like, cars and vacation packages, to lucky audience members on her former talk show. But, we've never seen her doling out shots of tequila ... until now.

Themba Hadebe / AP / REX/Shutterstock

The O Magazine founder took to Instagram to share footage from a pajama party during a girls getaway cruise she hosted on Saturday, Feb. 2.

In the post, Oprah screams with joy as she hands out a tray full of shots to a crowd of excited party-goers. One woman can be heard saying, "Thank you, Oprah. We love you."

"Tequila anyone? 'I'm not throwing away my shot,'" she captioned the video. "Thanks to every mother-daughter-sister-friend-cousin-neice-companion-partner who joined us on the #GirlsGetAwayCruise."

Oprah, who recently rang in her 65th birthday, set sail for the Bahamas with her bestie, Gayle King, and Entertainment Tonight host Nischelle Turner on Friday, Feb. 1.

She offered book-club discussions, beauty and fashion advice, and even gave her own talk to the ladies aboard, but also made room for a straight-up fun with her girls.

"Then THIS happened," Nischelle captioned a photo with Oprah and Gayle, enjoying cocktails aboard their Holland America Line ship. "Welp! It's 5 o'clock somewhere! (Except In @gayleking up cause it's a Shirley Temple 😂)"

Oprah also continued to celebrate her milestone birthday at sea, getting a surprise cake from the ship's chef.

"@Oprah bd 2 days ago yet celebration continues @OMAGonHAL," Gayle wrote alongside a video clip of the birthday festivities. "Chef Rudi surprises her niiice! swipe left for her what the hell expression & his special gift..I ask you who doesn't like cake ??!!!"

As beautiful as the cruise itself seems, Oprah walking around in her silk PJs passing out tequila just has to be the highlight.