You get fired! You get fired! Everybody gets fired!!

It looks like some of Oprah Winfrey's remaining employees in Chicago will be let go just before the holiday season.

On the same day Oprah unveiled her annual list of favorite things, it was revealed that the remaining 183 Harpo Studio employees in the Windy Cindy will be out of a job in the next few months.

The news doesn't come as a surprise as the 61-year-old personally announced in March that she was transitioning the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) operations to California after 26 years in Chicago.

The layoffs will take effect as soon as December 11 and will be completed in April 2016 when the Chicago office lease expires.