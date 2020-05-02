Padma Lakshmi's 10-year-old daughter is driving her to drink.

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

On Friday, the "Top Chef" host posted a video to show her fans how to make a perfect margarita. The purpose of the drink is two-fold: first, because it's delicious, and second, because she just got news of her daughter's school schedule.. or lack thereof.

Like many students across the country, Padma's daughter, Krishna Thea, won't be returning to school for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the 3-minute video, Padma muddles several ingredients and describes what she's doing. Then, toward the end of the video, she guzzles tequila straight from the bottle. The reason for the long-lasting sip seems to be tied to the fact that her daughter, whom Padma refers to as "little hands," will be quarantining with the model until the fall.

"Just found out #littlehands won't be going back to school until September," Padma wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

Padma, 49, later hints that the tequila might not have been real, writing, "Please do not try this at home. For entertainment purposes only."

Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Stacy's Pita Ch

Padma's video comes a few weeks after some called her "immoral" for recently going braless in an Instagram cooking video.

"I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine," she captioned an Instagram video of herself making lasagna on April 13. "So those people should be happy to note that I'm wearing two today."

She added, "But seriously, let's not police women's bodies in 2020 ok?"

Perhaps in reference to that haters comment, Padma later posted a picture of herself wearing a bra and tracksuit in her home.