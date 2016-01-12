Young at heart! Patti LaBelle believes that age is just a number when it comes to her dating life, and she's proving it by landing a man 30 years her junior.

The legendary soul singer is dating her 41-year-old drummer Eric Seats, according to the Daily Mail.

The report claims that they have been together for a year and a half.

"She tried to keep it quiet, but everyone around her has figured things out now," a source said. "She's completely smitten with him and they spend so much time together."

Eric doesn't seem to be hiding his affection for her woman, either, as he's posted several images to Facebook of the two of them on romantic dates.

The duo met after she hired him to be in her band. At the time, Patti was coming out of a bad breakup.

"It wasn't long before he was helping her heal her broken heart," the source said. "He made her feel at ease and she loved that he had such a vast experience working in the music business"

A year ago, he allegedly moved from Los Angeles to Philadelphia, where she lives, so that he could be near her.

"Patti was so happy he moved to Philly with her. She loves having him with her all the time. She even has a big portrait of the two of them up on her wall in her bedroom," the source said. "Everything they do now, they do it together. She hasn't seemed this happy in years. Apparently those who know him, say he's always dated older women."

The Daily Mail says Patti's son Zuri Edwards isn't too happy about the relationship, especially considering Eric is younger than him by a year.

"Not only is Zuri her son, but he's her manager as well. He saw how hard she took her last breakup with the much-younger man she was seeing and just doesn't want to see his mom hurt again," the source said.

Her son's disapproval not withstanding, Patti is still going full speed ahead with the Eric. The couple spent all of the holidays together, the report said, adding that Eric is now in Japan on tour with jazz artist Lalah Hathaway.