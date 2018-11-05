Paul Walker's daughter was 15 years old when her dad died in a fiery car crash in 2013. On Sunday, that same girl celebrated her 20th birthday, and she is stunning.

Meadow Walker celebrated by sharing a rare photo of someone, presumably a friend, holding a slice of chocolate cake complete with a "two" candle and a "zero" candle on her Instagram Story.

Later that day, Meadow shared a selfie from the car.

The 20-year-old rarely shares images of herself to social media — her Instagram page only contains six photos. Three of the images show her and her late father.

In 2015, she shared an adorable photo of her as a toddler with the "Fast and the Furious" star.

"Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill," she said. "I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation (@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday. I can't think of a better way to celebrate my father. #DoGood."

Meadow was the apple of Paul's eye, his brother Cody Walker said in documentary about his life called "I Am Paul Walker."

"He loved being a dad," Cody said. "He was so proud of her."

Paul died at the age of 40 on Nov. 30, 2013. He was with Meadow the morning of the crash.