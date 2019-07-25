Porsha Williams is celebrating her body at her own pace.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star welcomed her first child, daughter PJ, in March, and she's been working off that baby weight slowly, but surely.

"Sooo I have def been taking my time when it comes to loosing my baby weight! I'm big on enjoying every step of this experience and I didn't want to cloud it with worrying about my size," she captioned a dancing Instagram video on Thursday. "I have thoroughly been enjoying motherhood and making Pj priority number one!"

Of late, the reality TV star said she's been eating healthy and drinking "a gang" of water.

"I actually can see some early changes in my body. I really don't believe in the snap back thing for me too much or put pressure on myself," she said. "I'm just celebrating me starting to FEEL like myself again after childbirth."

Porsha is trying to be smart about her body, now that she has a little one to look after.

"I still don't think I'm ready to start working out so I'll probably wait another month to get in gym so for now it's just portion control and good food choices," she wrote. "To all the new mommies out there love your new body no matter what stage you are in because you are a warrior and have accomplished a true miracle by creating new life !!"

Porsha ended her Instagram post by happily pointing out her flaws.

"Yes I still have a FUPA and I love it!!," Porsha said, adding the hashtags "Mommy Note," "C-Section Mommy," and "4 Months Postpartum."

While Porsha is certainly in good place, the year hasn't all been a high note. In June, she and her fiance, Dennis McKinley, called it quits. However, on Father's Day, after they had split, she posted a tribute to her ex.

She wrote: "Pj is blessed to have such a wonderful dad like you. It's beautiful to witness the bond you have with our tiny angel."