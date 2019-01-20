Lady Gaga is the hottest ticket going in Las Vegas, but she has no power — literally!

On Saturday night, during her "Enigma" show at Park MGM, the lights went out for about 10 minutes in the middle of the show.

Just before the songstress performed "Scheiße" — in which she rides out on stage atop an oversized Transformer-type figure — the electricity cut out, leaving 5,000 fans momentarily confused. As she returned to the stage, Twitter videos show her telling the crowd, "Looks like we blew the f------ power out tonight!"

"Lady Gaga's star power is so strong that she blew out the power to Park Theater and nearby restaurants. No power at Enigma right now," one Twitter user said. Another added, "Sorry we blew the power out for all of Vegas."

Gaga was not on stage during the outage, but was rather in the midst of a costume change. Her band, however, remained on stage and even continued playing, despite the sound system going down.

It's not known what caused the outage.

