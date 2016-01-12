It's that time again, time to wonder if Beyonce is eating for two.

No stranger to pregnancy rumors, the superstar ignited the latest round of speculation after she was photographed on Jan. 10 leaving dinner while wearing a bulky jacket.

Granted, it could have just been a bit frigid, but it's more more fun to wonder, isn't it!

The images in question show the Queen Bey quite covered up in a brown designer jacket. Her arms are crossed, covering her midsection. She is seen smiling from ear to ear.

Following dinner, Beyonce and her husband Jay Z hit up the Golden Globes after party circuit, but there is no word one way or another as to whether Bey was boozing with the festive crowd.

Ever since the couple welcomed daughter Blue Ivy in 2012, it seems everyone is eager for Jay and Bey to have another child.

In August, Beyonce sparked rumors when she was photographed with a laptop covering her stomach. Around Christmas she was photographed in a festive, albeit over-sized jacket, as well.

For now, though, Beyonce, who will be performing with Coldplay during the Super Bowl halftime show, is relishing in her status as a mother.

"[Having a daughter] just gives you purpose and all of the things that my self-esteem was associated with, it's all completely different," Beyonce told Anderson Cooper in 2012.

"I realized why I was born and more than anything all of the things I want to pass onto my child," she said, "and the best way of doing that is not by preaching or telling her but showing her by example, which is one of the reasons I'm here."